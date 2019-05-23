PENDLETON — A Christian illusionist has a unique way of presenting the reality of God’s love.
Phil Dalton will present a full-scale magic show Saturday, June 8 from 7-9 p.m. at the Pendleton First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St. There is no admission fee.
Dalton’s speciality areas include making people appear and disappear, levitation and mind-blowing displays of sleight-of-hand.
Living out of suitcases in 2017, Dalton and his family embarked on a 50-show, 50-state tour in the summer of 2017 — often holding the shows in churches. They also hit the road last summer and are on the road again. The master illusionist is performing across the country, with Pendleton as his only planned stop in Oregon — although show dates are still being added.
For more information about the local performance, call 541-276-5358. The magician’s website is www.50magicshows.com.
