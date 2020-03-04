HERMISTON — It's time to put teachers to the test during a McFundraiser to benefit McNary Heights Elementary School.
Personnel from the Umatilla school will be manning the counter at the Hermiston McDonald’s and the school will receive a donation from a portion of the sales. The special McTeacher’s Night is Tuesday, March 10 from 4:45-7:15 p.m. at McDonald’s, 1320 N. First St., Hermiston. The crew will greet customers and take orders.
For questions, call the Umatilla School District at 541-922-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.