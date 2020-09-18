PENDLETON — McKay Creek Estates invites the community to join a free webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m., led by internationally recognized memory care expert David Troxel, MPH. The engaging online discussion will provide insight into the effective techniques and approaches for caring for loved ones living with forgetfulness, memory loss, Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
During this free event, Troxel will discuss ways families can support their loved ones, enhance their quality of life, and understand how behaviors can communicate a message and represent unmet needs or medical concerns. Troxel will also share tips on transitioning your loved one to an assisted living or memory care community.
Troxel is an internationally known expert on memory care and has worked in the Alzheimer’s care field for over 25 years, co-authoring six influential books. His expertise is rooted in the “Best Friends Approach” — a treatment philosophy he helped pioneer that redefines how families and caregivers can enhance the lives of individuals living with memory loss.
To sign up, visit www.PrestigeCare.com/Expressions.
