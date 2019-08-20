PENDLETON — A dinner and rodeo celebration event is planned at McKay Creek Estates.
The public is invited to join the fun, which features a variety of activities, including a miniature pony exhibit, senior-friendly rodeo games, live music and a barbecue meal. The McKay Creek Estates Senior Rodeo is Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. at the assisted living facility, 1601 Southgate Place, Pendleton. The Pendleton Round-Up court, the Happy Canyon princesses and Happy Canyon can-can dancers will be in attendance and host a meet-and-greet.
The McKay Creek Estates Senior Rodeo is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 and older and free for kids under 5. Those in attendance can enter to win door prizes and a raffle with proceeds going toward the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-276-1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.