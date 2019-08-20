Rodeo McKay Creek

Residents of McKay Creek Estates celebrate all things western leading up to the 2016 Pendleton Round-Up. The public is invited to Thursday’s McKay Creek Estates Senior Rodeo, which includes a barbecue dinner at the assisted living facility in Pendleton.

 Photo contributed by Noemi Wiseman

PENDLETON — A dinner and rodeo celebration event is planned at McKay Creek Estates.

The public is invited to join the fun, which features a variety of activities, including a miniature pony exhibit, senior-friendly rodeo games, live music and a barbecue meal. The McKay Creek Estates Senior Rodeo is Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. at the assisted living facility, 1601 Southgate Place, Pendleton. The Pendleton Round-Up court, the Happy Canyon princesses and Happy Canyon can-can dancers will be in attendance and host a meet-and-greet.

The McKay Creek Estates Senior Rodeo is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 and older and free for kids under 5. Those in attendance can enter to win door prizes and a raffle with proceeds going toward the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-276-1987.

