PENDLETON — The families and friends of residents at McKay Creek Estates, a Prestige assisted living facility at 1601 Southgate Place in Pendleton, will participate in a drive-by car show for residents on Thursday beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The highly visual event will include a parade of classic and new cars, each adorned with cheerful messages from loved ones to the residents living at the facility. The car show lineup has been confirmed, with dozens of family members set to attend and show off their rides. At the end of the parade, residents will vote for the prize-winning Best Decorated Car.
Prestige is taking all appropriate measures to protect its residents, staff members and their families during this event. Community members are welcome to view the parade but will not be allowed to spectate from outside their vehicles. Social distancing and mask use will be required.
For more information, call Malhia Lieuallen, Prestige community relations director, at 541-276-1987.
