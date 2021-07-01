HERMISTON — Movies in the Park offers family fun on Friday nights in July.
The portable screen will light up at dusk at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, a blanket and their favorite snacks.
The shows include “Raya & The Last Dragon (July 9), “Jurassic Park (July 16), “Tom & Jerry (July 23) and “The Goonies” (July 30). There is no admission charge.
The movie nights are sponsored by Hermiston Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 541-667-5018 or visit www.hermistonrecreation.com.
