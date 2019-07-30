HERMISTON — Movies in the Park continues to heat up on Friday nights in Hermiston.
The free flicks are Aug. 2 with a showing of “Aquaman,” a PG-13 rated action adventure; and Aug. 9 features “Smallfoot,” an animated adventure comedy that’s rated PG. The portable screen will light up at dusk at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, a blanket and their favorite snacks.
For more information, contact Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018 or visit www.hermistonrecreation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.