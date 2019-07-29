HEPPNER — The Morrow County School District will begin the 2019-20 school year Monday, Aug. 26. Registration for specific schools are:
•Sam Boardman Elementary School: Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 13; both days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•Windy River Elementary School: Thursday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•Riverside Jr./Sr. High School: Monday, Aug. 12; from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 12-6 p.m.
•Heppner Elementary School: Monday, Aug. 12 and Tuesday, Aug. 13; both days from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•Heppner Jr./Sr. High School: Monday, Aug. 12; Tuesday, Aug. 13; Tuesday, Aug. 20; and Wednesday, Aug. 21; all from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•A.C. Houghton Elementary School: Tuesday, Aug. 13; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Irrigon Elementary School: Monday, Aug. 12 and Tuesday, Aug. 13; both days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Irrigon Jr./Sr. High School: Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 14; both days from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, parents should call their children’s school directly. For more about the Morrow County School District, call 541-676-9128 or visit www.morrow.k12.or.us.
