Organizers are already busy planning the 15th annual Me and My Prince Ball.
The formal/semi-formal event is for girls of all ages and their fathers/father figures. With a theme of "Across the Universe,” the event is Saturday, May 18 at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. The goal of the ball is to strengthen daddy-daughter bonds.
Before the music is cranked up and the food is spread out, organizers are seeking sponsors to assist with keeping costs down for participants. Sponsor contributions assist in covering expenses, such as site rental, decorations and catering.
There are three levels of sponsorship that include contributor recognition at the event and on promotional materials. In addition, the sponsors at the top two levels include complimentary tickets for contributions that are made by Friday, March 8. Contributions are tax deductible.
Admission includes a 5x7 portrait and corsage for each girl, a boutonniere for each father/father figure, refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. Tickets go on sale in mid-April at 60 Minute Photo, 1000 N. First St., Hermiston. They are expected to sell out.
The Me and My Prince Ball is hosted by Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington. Anyone interested in supporting this out-of-this-world event is encouraged to contact Becky Finck at 619-244-6355.
