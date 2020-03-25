HERMISTON — Due to uncertainties of how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will impact the local community, the Me and My Prince Ball Committee has decided to postpone the annual father-daughter dance until next year.
“After careful consideration regarding the health, safety and financial impact on our community over the COVID-19 virus, we feel this is the best way to proceed in the midst of such an unprecedented global situation. We are heartbroken that we must postpone this event, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” Christy Lieuallen, executive director of United Way of the Blue Mountains, stated in a press release.
United Way of the Blue Mountains established a partnership to host the annual event in early February.
The committee discussed the possibility of delaying the event until later in the year, but came to the conclusion that this could cause an unfair burden on volunteers and the community.
“Holding the dance in the fall would mean our committee of volunteers would be planning and working back-to-back on one sizeable event after another,” said Michelle Kane, a member of the ball committee. “We also do not feel comfortable about asking local businesses to support our event, and then turn around a few months later to ask them to support another one.”
The next Me and My Prince Ball will be held May 15, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. The theme will still be Tale as Old as Time, which is inspired by Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast."
Businesses and individuals who have already sent in contributions to sponsor the 2020 ball are being notified of the change in plans. They are being given the option to either be reimbursed or stay on as sponsors for the 2021 dance.
In addition, United Way’s online sponsorship form will remain open for those who would like to support next year’s ball. It can be found at https://www.uwbluemt.org/sponsorship.
