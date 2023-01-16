Me and My Prince Ball

Dancers kick up their heels on May 18, 2019, during the Me and My Prince Ball at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. In its 16th year, organizers are seeking sponsorship for the May 20 event.

 Me and My Prince Ball/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — With a theme of “A Tale as Old as Time,” inspired by Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the Me and My Prince Ball is returning to Hermiston.

After experiencing a pandemic-related pause for a couple of years, organizers are excited to bring back the popular event. In its 16th year, the formal/semi-formal dance for girls of all ages and their fathers/father figures, is May 20, 6-9 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.