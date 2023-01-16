Dancers kick up their heels on May 18, 2019, during the Me and My Prince Ball at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. In its 16th year, organizers are seeking sponsorship for the May 20 event.
HERMISTON — With a theme of “A Tale as Old as Time,” inspired by Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the Me and My Prince Ball is returning to Hermiston.
After experiencing a pandemic-related pause for a couple of years, organizers are excited to bring back the popular event. In its 16th year, the formal/semi-formal dance for girls of all ages and their fathers/father figures, is May 20, 6-9 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.
The United Way of the Blue Mountains, Michelle Kane and other committee volunteers are expecting upward of 700 guests. In addition to a memorable evening, Kane said the purpose of the event is to “strengthen healthy father-daughter bonds so that girls will be more likely to become confident and strong individuals.”
Sponsorships submitted by March 17 will be included in all event publicity materials and recognition will be provided at the event, including in sponsor announcements and name placement on the sponsor board. Donations are tax-deductible. Sponsorship levels and additional perks:
• Royal Kingdom: $350-plus, includes eight event tickets, table reservations and prime name placement on sponsor board.
• Princess: $200, reserved seats and admission for four.
• Knight: $100, admission for two people.
In addition, in-kind donations of door prizes are being sought. The donor’s name will appear on the donor board and announced when the prize is awarded.
Kane said they try to keep the event affordable. Ticket prices will be determined after sponsorship commitments are received. They will go on sale in April via bit.ly/3Xs2FUr.
For more information, visit www.uwbluemt.org/ball. For questions about the ball, call Kane at 541-564-5985 and for sponsor information, contact Christy Lieuallen, United Way of executive director, at 541-276-2661 or christy@uwbluemt.org.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
