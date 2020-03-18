HERMISTON — The Me and My Prince Ball committee recently announced a new partnership with United Way of the Blue Mountains.
The event was created more than a decade ago to promote healthy role model relationships by helping to strengthen the bonds between girls of all ages and their fathers/father figures. For the past 15 years, the formal/semi-formal dance has been coordinated by the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Eastern Washington.
The 16th annual event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. The theme is “A Tale as Old as Time” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Tickets, which are not on sale yet, will be $20 per person. When available, they will be sold at 60 Minute Photo and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
While organizers are preparing for the 16th annual event, Christy Lieuallen, United Way executive director, said plans could change if public gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 continue. The event committee, Lieuellen said, met Monday night to determine an immediate plan of action.
“The committee decided we’re going to keep the date but we will be looking at it in the next couple of weeks,” she said. “We’re going to move forward for now and re-evaluate as time goes on.”
Committee chair Michelle Kane, who has been involved with Me and My Prince Ball since its inception, said a new partnership was needed for the event to continue. When it started, many of the committee members were involved with Girl Scouts. As their daughters got older, the connection diminished.
“Since we no longer have a close affiliation with Girl Scouts, it just made sense that we should find a new nonprofit partner to keep the event going,” Kane said.
The committee, Kane said, is grateful for groups that stepped up to provide help during a search for a new partner. United Way was chosen, she said, because it offered the most support and stability. Lieuallen said it’s an honor to work with the committee and the efforts of those who care deeply about the event.
“United Way of the Blue Mountains truly values opportunities to enrich family relationships,” Lieuallen said. “Me and My Prince Ball is not only a heartwarming and memorable event for dads and daughters, but it will raise funds to benefit United Way’s partner agencies, passionately serving those in need in our community.”
Sponsorship opportunities from $100 to $350 are available. Contributions, which are tax deductible, cover such expenses as venue rental, decorations and catering, and assist in keeping ticket prices more affordable for participants.
For more information about becoming a sponsor or questions about the United Way, contact Lieuallen at 509-676-9099, christy@uwbluemt.org or visit www.uwbluemt.org. For questions about the ball, call Kane at 541-564-5985.
