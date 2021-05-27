HERMISTON — The Avenue of Flags is returning to the Hermiston Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.
The magnificent flag display, featuring hundreds of flags, will be erected Friday, Mat 28, and remain through Memorial Day, May 31. The cemetery is open from daylight to dusk.
In addition, a Memorial Day ceremony is planned May 31 at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. The program includes American Legion Post 37, the Oregon National Guard and music by the Hermiston High School band and choral groups.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as seating is not provided. In addition, COVID-19 guidelines are suggested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.