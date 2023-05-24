Clifford Smith, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Let ‘er Buck Post No. 922, addresses the crowd during a Memorial Day ceremony on May 30, 2022, at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Smith will speak during the 2023 program, which starts at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
Sgt. Tavis Johnson, of the Oregon Army National Guard, positions a flag on May 27, 2021, in the Avenue of Flags at the Hermiston Cemetery. This year’s display will be erected Thursday, May 25, 2023, and remain through Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
UMATILLA COUNTY — A pair of local veterans groups will commemorate Memorial Day during ceremonies in Pendleton and Hermiston.
In addition, an Avenue of Flags will be erected Thursday, May 25, at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton, and another at Hermiston Cemetery, 1400 S. Highway 395. Both will remain through Memorial Day.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
