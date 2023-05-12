PENDLETON — The Pendleton Men’s Chorus is blossoming again — after a four-year hiatus, the ensemble is presenting its annual spring concert.
Featuring an eclectic mix spanning numerous centuries, it includes both sacred and secular music — including American folk and world folk, and music from the Broadway stage. Among the selections are “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern, an Alice Parker and Robert Shaw arrangement of “Vive L’Amour,” and “They Call the Wind Maria” from “Paint Your Wagon.”
The concert is Thursday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. in the Pendleton High School auditorium, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. Tickets are $10 and available in advance at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., or at the door. Children who attend must be 4 years of age or older.
Vocal soloists are Harper Jones, Jacob Gau, Greg Alexander, Bob Pfeiffer, Matt Henry, Steve Muller, Chris Leonard, Nick Leonard, Murray Dunlap, Jacob Try, Gary Ferguson and Gabriel Elder. Instrumental soloists are cellist George Winter and flutist Cathy Muller. Dulaman, a small ensemble from the chorus, also will perform.
The Pendleton Men’s Chorus is conducted by Bill Mayclin. Steve Muller is assistant conductor and Ruth Winter is the accompanist. For more information, contact Mayclin at 541-276-4540 or wmayclin@eotnet.net.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
