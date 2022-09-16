WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, announced he is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program for summer 2023. Oregon students completing their sophomore or junior year of high school during the 2022-23 school year are eligible to apply.

The selection process is highly competitive with only 30 positions available among 100 senators. The program provides students with firsthand experience of Senate operations. Performing a critical role in the daily work of the U.S. Senate, they help deliver correspondence, legislative material, amendments and bills around the congressional complex and during congressional proceedings.  

