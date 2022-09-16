WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, announced he is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program for summer 2023. Oregon students completing their sophomore or junior year of high school during the 2022-23 school year are eligible to apply.
The selection process is highly competitive with only 30 positions available among 100 senators. The program provides students with firsthand experience of Senate operations. Performing a critical role in the daily work of the U.S. Senate, they help deliver correspondence, legislative material, amendments and bills around the congressional complex and during congressional proceedings.
“To the young leaders of Oregon who wish to get informed and get involved in the political process, I encourage you to consider the Senate Page Program,” Merkley said. “Being a Senate page is a unique opportunity to come to our nation’s capital and see the inner workings of Congress firsthand, and a great opportunity to take part in creating the change you wish to see in the world.”
Senate pages are appointed and sponsored by a senator. They work for the U.S. Senate and spend much of their time on the Senate floor. Pages receive a stipend, live in a dormitory near the U.S. Capitol and attend classes in addition to performing page duties.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.