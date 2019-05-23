JOSEPH — People are invited to an open house event at the Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp, located near Joseph.
The activities include self-guided tours of the lodge, cabins and grounds. Also, visitors can play gaga ball, basketball, ping-pong, make a prayer flag, swing and enjoy refreshments. No pets are allowed at camp. The event is Saturday, June 1 from 3-5 p.m. The camp is located at 84522 Church Lane, Joseph.
In addition, information about camp programs for all ages will be available. Also, people can learn about scheduling their own events, reunions and retreats.
For more information, contact Peggy Lovegren at wallowalakecamp@gmail.com or 541-432-1271.
