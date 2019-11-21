HERMISTON — The Hermiston First United Methodist Church is ushering in the season of advent with several holiday events.
The hanging of the greens is planned for Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. The church is located at 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. The event will include refreshments — people are asked to bring finger foods to share.
Also, a series of advent Bible studies are planned Sundays — Dec. 1, 8 and 22. Based on the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the studies will be held at 4 p.m. A soup and bread supper is included during the gatherings.
Also, a children’s Christmas program will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 at 9:15 a.m.
For more information, contact Pastor Patty Nance at 541-567-3002 or herfumc@outlook.com.
