PENDLETON — The Pendleton First United Methodist Church recently moved to a new location.
Pastor Patty Nance expressed appreciation to the city of Pendleton for use of the Community Room for a number of months. The congregation is now meeting in the Peace Lutheran Church building. Sunday fellowship time begins at 8 a.m. and the worship service is at 8:30 a.m. at 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
“It is with a full heart that we take this next step in our journey as a people called the United Methodists,” Nance said in a written statement. “… Many thanks to anyone who offered a prayer, hauled the keyboard, set up chairs, took down tables, carried totes of hymnals, Bibles, collection plates and our sweet little wooden cross and candles in and out of the community room. Your commitment was (and is) what keeps everything together.”
For more information, contact Nance at pendletonfumc@gmail.com, 541-276-2616 or visit www.pendletonunitedmethodist.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.