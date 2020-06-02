HERMISTON — For almost 40 years, members of the Hermiston First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., served a meal at the church each Thursday. With the onset of COVID-19, the church suspended the meal in order to protect the guests and workers from spreading the virus.
On Thursdays, the meal, in the form of a sack lunch for now, will once again be available to anyone from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
More information is available at herfumc@outlook.com or 541-567-3022.
