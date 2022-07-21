MANHATTAN, Kansas — A 2018 Hermiston High School graduate was among the more than 3,100 students who completed degree requirements from Kansas State University for the spring 2022 commencement. Reed Middleton received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Secondary Major — her focus included agricultural economics and global food systems leadership with minors in Spanish and leadership studies.
In addition, Middleton was among four students chosen by the school’s agricultural economics department for a 2022 Agricultural Economics Outstanding Senior Award. She served as a College of Agriculture Ambassador, a member of Kappa Delta sorority, a teaching assistant for Barry Flinchbaugh and student coordinator for Food Security Scholars. According to a press release from Kansas State, Middleton will begin a master's program in food economics and marketing at the University of Reading in England this fall.
"The ag economics department has given me so much," Middleton said. "It has served as a place to be curious and encourages me to take ownership of my own learning.”
Founded in 1863, Kansas State University is based in Manhattan, Kansas. For more information, visit www.k-state.edu.
