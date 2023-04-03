MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance announced it received a grant from the Milton-Freewater Area Foundation for placemaking at Freewater Square.
MFDCA Executive Director Maryelizabeth E. Garcia in a press release Monday, April 3, said the alliance was honored to receive the grant.
MFCDA plans to hold events at Freewater Square all year long, Garcia said. Some of the placemaking additions to Freewater Square are to ensure safe and comfortable events by creating opportunities for cooling down in the summer and warming up in the winter. The grant enables MFCDA to purchase attractive overhead shades, misters and heating towers for the chilly months, according to the press release.
"Cheers to a vibrant and beautiful upcoming event season," Garcia said. "Through putting on engaging public events and supporting small business, the MFCDA seeks to encourage community togetherness, support business growth and promote the region to create a vibrant Milton-Freewater where everyone benefits."
For more information about MFCDA, the events or participating in the Christmas Magic Parade and Market, email director.mfcda@gmail.com or call 541-938-5563.
