MILTON_FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater's Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center is not opening until Thursday, June 3, at 4 p.m. The city of Milton-Freewater in a May 25 press release announced it had to push back the opening.
"Based on the extensive resurfacing work at the facility and to allow sufficient time to get the staff, updated procedures, concession and beautifully repainted Frog slide in place for a great summer, we have delayed the opening a few days," according to the press release.
The city touted the "tremendous amount of work taking place this week to have the pool ready for our community," adding the plaster work could wrap up May 27 — depending on the weather — and then filling the pool would commence the next day.
The city then would run mechanical tests on the pumps and filter for a few days. That could begin May 29 and continue for up to four days to ensure that water quality meets established aquatic center standards.
"This makes it possible for us to open the pool for your enjoyment on Thursday, June 3," the press release stated.
