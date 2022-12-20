MILTON-FREEWATER — Away in a manger on a cold winter’s night in Milton-Freewater, crowds gathered outside Stateline Community Church to see a recreation of the birth of Christ.
Though many people said they came to see a local celebrity of the dromedary variety — Izzy the Camel.
After the show, Mickey Richards, of Prescott, Washington, costumed as a Magus for the live Nativity, introduced adoring fans to his beloved pet, Izzy, a 17-year-old Arabian camel. While Izzy is something of a celebrity in Eastern Oregon and beyond, he hasn’t always resided in this neck of the woods.
“He was actually born in Texas, and then he was raised for a year-and-a-half in Star, Idaho, and then I bought him and I moved him over here,” Richardson said.
Izzy seemed right at home socializing and posing for photos with the crowd of young children and their parents in the parking lot after his performance in the Nativity. While Christmas season is his busiest time of the year, Izzy books appearances at events year round.
“Christmas is crazy," Richardson said. "He gets booked out a year in advance, at least. He usually makes enough (in earnings) to pay for the hay for everybody else for the year.”
While Izzy is the only Camelus in his family, he isn’t the only ungulate. He spends his time with Richard’s horses, donkeys and cows on the pasture at their home in Prescott where they eat hay and graze for grasses.
While Izzy might seem shockingly calm and well behaved around boisterous small children, there might be an explanation for his unusual demeanor.
“He was raised for the first year-and-a-half in Idaho, right next to an elementary school. So he loves little kids, that’s his favorite,” Richards explained.
He said he wanted a camel for a simple reason: “Well, I didn’t have one.”
At 17, Izzy might sound old to some, but camels can live to be up to 60 and Izzy is in excellent health. Richards said Izzy seldom visits a veterinarian, and in the last 15 years they have only had to make a trip twice to visit a large animal veterinarian.
Together the two lead a happy life making the rounds at annual events, business openings, private parties and other various gigs Izzy books.
“He makes people smile — he loves going to anything where people are around," Richardson said. "He loves the noise, he loves the spectacle of it, he has fun.”
Another member of the manger ensemble
While Izzy the Camel might have been the unofficial star of the show, other livestock were part of the cast, including Mr. Donkey.
Pastor Owen Frost, of Milton-Freewater, owns the donkey.
He acquired Mr. Donkey two years ago," he said, specifically so he could have a donkey in the live Nativity. The local pastor has a small farm in Milton-Freewater where other animal cast members, several unnamed sheep and a cow, also reside.
“He’s very gentle,” Frost said of Mr. Donkey.
Just for the joy
As the crowds headed inside the church after the outdoor performance, they were greeted with even more fuzzy faces to adore.
Hot cocoa, cookies and other refreshments were waiting on tables in the chapel hall as the church choir sang Christmas songs and hymns. But just inside the front doors in a small collapsible playpen, the other big attraction of the evening drew a large crowd.
Madisen Papineau, wife of associate pastor Greg Papineau and owner of Northwest Retrievers in Walla Walla, welcomed children and adults into the playpen to fawn over her litter of 5-week-old Labrador puppies.
The puppies weren’t there to find homes, only to provide joy. Small children appeared elated with their arms full of puppies, looking up at their parents with desire in their eyes.
“They are mostly all spoken for so far,” Papineau said. “I just brought them here to make people happy.”
