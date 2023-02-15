A table decorated by Cayuse Technologies received the people’s choice award on Feb. 19, 2015, during the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. The 72nd annual event is Feb. 24, 2023, at the Milton-Freewater Community Building.
MILTON-FREEWATER — After a two-year hiatus, the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance is excited to recognize the people, organizations and projects that make the community a better place to live.
During the pandemic, the Milton-Freewater Area Chamber of Commerce and the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance decided to join forces. And in presenting the annual awards banquet, new categories have been added for the event’s 72nd year.
With a theme of Jewels & Gentstones: A Cut Above, the event is Feb. 24, 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth Ave. Tickets are $65 each. A special table rate for members is $480 for eight people. Tickets are available via bit.ly/3xrcsix or Three Divas Beads, 610 N. Main St.
The man, woman, youth, educator, agriculturist and viticulturist of the year will be recognized, as well as the outstanding special project and more. And MFCDA awards are business, philanthropist and volunteer of the year and the MFCDA Hero.
In addition to the award presentations, the evening includes dinner with elaborately decorated tables. Local beer and wine will be available for purchase. And as part of the organization’s largest fundraiser, a dessert auction and silent auction is planned.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
