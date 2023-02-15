Milton-Freewater awards banquet

A table decorated by Cayuse Technologies received the people’s choice award on Feb. 19, 2015, during the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. The 72nd annual event is Feb. 24, 2023, at the Milton-Freewater Community Building.

 Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance/Contributed Photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — After a two-year hiatus, the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance is excited to recognize the people, organizations and projects that make the community a better place to live.

During the pandemic, the Milton-Freewater Area Chamber of Commerce and the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance decided to join forces. And in presenting the annual awards banquet, new categories have been added for the event’s 72nd year.

