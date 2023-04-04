WALLA WALLA — A 21 and older event offers participants to play in a miniature golf tournament while meandering through Walla Walla tasting rooms and other downtown venues — both indoors and outside.
A fundraiser for United Way of the Blue Mountains, Putt Putt Pour is April 22, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $50 per person or $200 for a team. Prizes will be awarded.
In addition, food and beverages will be available at most locations involved in the tournament. Also, raffle tickets are available for $1 each.
The local United Way provides support to area nonprofits. In addition to serving Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties in Oregon, it also serves Columbia and Walla Walla counties in Washington. For more information, search www.uwbluemt.org.
There are also volunteer opportunities for the Putt Putt Pour event. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3zuo8C9. For questions, contact Executive Director Christy Lieuallen at 541-276-2661 or christy@uwbluemt.org.
