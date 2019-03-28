MILTON-FREEWATER - Kevin and Sherry Miles will give a presentation about their missionary work in Indonesia.
The public is invited to attend Sunday, April 7 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A potluck will follow the service with ham provided. Those attending are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share.
People are invited to come early for breakfast from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Afterward, adults, youths and children can attend Sunday school classes.
For information, call the church Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at 541-938-3854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.