Celebration, remembrance and building a sense of community are the focus of a pair of local Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. Groups of people in both Pendleton and Hermiston invite the public to join them during the Monday, Jan. 21 gatherings.
In Pendleton, the event is coordinated by a committee, including representatives from the Pendleton Baha’i Community. The program features music and the reading of writings of King, said Ellen Wardell.
“The words of MLK are powerful, motivating and moving,” Wardell said. “Music is a way, a unique way, to celebrate and unify people.”
Open to all ages, the gathering runs from 6-8 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. People are encouraged to bring their smartphones, as there will be links provided to access words for songs included in the sing-alongs.
The third Monday in January was designated as a federal holiday in King’s honor by President Ronald Reagan. More than merely a day off, Wardell encourages people to recognize and celebrate the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr.
A social activist and civil rights leader, King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Also a pastor and author, he was assassinated in 1968 on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
“His life work to end racial segregation and for racial equality in the United States left lasting effects on all citizens,” she said.
John Carbage, president of the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Club, is equally enthusiastic about an upcoming celebration. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day March begins at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave. The program ends at 1 p.m.
Drawing inspiration from King’s strong faith, Carbage believes the key to a better world is to return to the teachings of the gospel.
“We need for the nation as a whole to be more Christ-like.”
The Hermiston event begins with a short march and then continues with music and special speakers, including city manager Byron Smith and representatives from Wake Up Nation. Carbage describes the Kennewick-based group as a spiritual movement.
“They are trying to wake up the nation to get closer to Christ, to pray and give thanks more,” he said.
John Witherspoon will perform a couple of rap songs, including gospel rap. Isaac Butts will share reflections about King’s life and how he found success with his movement because he was close to Christ.
The hope of the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Club is to bring people of different cultures together. Club member Virginia Rome-Garcia said in order to make a difference in our community, people need to get involved. In addition, Carbage said it’s important to engage the younger generation.
“Our young people are our future,” Carbage said. “And there are quite a few young people that need some guidance and direction.”
