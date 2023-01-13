Vietnam War veteran Robert Davis carries a United States flag Jan. 17, 2022, along East Main Street in Hermiston to lead the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace March. The 2023 event, which includes special speakers, is Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. beginning at Hermiston City Hall.
HERMISTON — The familiar strains of “We Shall Overcome” will ring out in Hermiston as people take to the streets during the annual Martin Luther King March.
Hosted by the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition, the event is Monday, Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — beginning at 11 a.m. in front of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Jackie Linton, who recently took the oath of office as the first black person to serve on the Hermiston City Council, will present the opening remarks. And Pastor Patty Nance of the Hermiston First United Methodist Church will give the invocation.
And as the lyrics say, “We’ll walk hand in hand,” people will walk down East Gladys Avenue, looping around to Main Street as they sing the longtime anthem of the civil rights movement. After the peace march, the gathering will resume indoors at city hall. The program includes comments by several people, special music and the presentation of two $1,000 scholarships to local students, followed by a time of fellowship and snacks.
Bonnie Gracia, coalition president, invites people to attend in an effort to unite. Prejudice and intolerance, she said, are still a part of our culture.
“Martin Luther King had a dream and he had a famous speech about his dream and I believe it’s possible to end racism and hatred,” Gracia said. “We should do everything that we can to make sure that happens.”
A Baptist minister, social activist and civil rights leader, King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while in Memphis, Tennessee, to promote equality for black sanitation workers.
King’s birthday, celebrated on the third Monday in January, was approved as a federal holiday in 1983. By 2000, all 50 states designated it as a state government holiday.
Coalition has a dream
Keynote speaker Jesus Rome is a founding member of the coalition, initially called the Black International Awareness Club. A 1992 Hermiston High School graduate, he was part of the grassroots movement that urged city leaders to officially observe King’s birthday as a holiday.
During the group’s first peace march on Jan. 17, 2000, then City Manager Ed Brookshier was met with cheers when he said the city would consider it. The following year, Brookshier, several city councilors and Mayor Bob Severson stood on the steps of a locked city hall. Severson praised King’s legacy and confirmed that the city made good on Brookshier’s promise of closing city offices for the holiday.
“The city of Hermiston is pleased to join with all the citizens of this community in recognizing the contributions of Dr. King,” Severson said in the Jan. 16, 2001, Hermiston Herald. “Hermiston is a community of diversity, and … we are all citizens of that one community.”
Rome said he wants to encourage conversations that address racial reconciliation. The key, he said, is listening to each other. While he hasn’t experienced it personally, Rome said he has heard from others that feel unwelcome or unsafe.
“I want to help the community talk about those things and reach across the aisle,” Rome said. “Being a black and Latino man growing up a minority in Eastern Oregon, I bring a perspective.”
The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition meets the second Saturday of each month, 2 p.m. at the Hermiston United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave. For more information, search bit.ly/3Zs7UFj or call Gracia at 541-571-2003.
