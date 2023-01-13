MLK March
Vietnam War veteran Robert Davis carries a United States flag Jan. 17, 2022, along East Main Street in Hermiston to lead the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace March. The 2023 event, which includes special speakers, is Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. beginning at Hermiston City Hall.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — The familiar strains of “We Shall Overcome” will ring out in Hermiston as people take to the streets during the annual Martin Luther King March.

Hosted by the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition, the event is Monday, Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — beginning at 11 a.m. in front of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Jackie Linton, who recently took the oath of office as the first black person to serve on the Hermiston City Council, will present the opening remarks. And Pastor Patty Nance of the Hermiston First United Methodist Church will give the invocation.

