MORROW COUNTY — People who are interested in the Morrow County Historical Society are invited to attend its annual meeting.
The gathering is Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at Ione Community Church, 470 E. Main St. It will include a fall luncheon.
Yearly dues for the historical society are $5. For more information, contact Kay Proctor at kayproctor@gmail.com.
Also, the 2019 edition of the Morrow County Chronicles was recently published. The cover features a color aerial photo of the Port of Morrow. The publication is dedicated to the late Merlyn Kirk Robinson, and includes some stories about the Matthews of Ione, Larry Lindsay’s experience with the Port of Morrow, the Downings, Roice Fulleton, the Heppner Class of 1947, Chuck Nelson's Christmas star and the conclusion of "A Murder Mystery" from last year's edition.
Sponsored by the Morrow County Historical Society with Doris Brosnan as editor, this is the 36th edition of the Chronicles. It’s available for purchase for $7 at Murray’s Drug, Heppner City Hall, the Morrow County Heritage Museum, all in Heppner, and at Bank of Eastern Oregon branches in Morrow County. For back copies of the Chronicles, call Neva DeMayo at 541-676-8017.
