MORROW COUNTY — Residents of Morrow County are encouraged to help with eyesores by participating in a junk vehicle cleanup effort.
Through March 20, residents can receive a reduced fee to get rid of junk cars, pickup, motorcycles, flatbed trailers and utility trailers. The price will be at a reduced rate and the amount will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
For more information, contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317. Names, addresses and phone numbers will be added to a list to be contacted by a deputy to arrange pickup.
Also, deputies will be on the lookout for these types of items on properties and will contact the landowner about possible code violations.
