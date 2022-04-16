HEPPNER — Morrow County commissioner candidates can make their appeals to voters at a forum Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.

Two seats on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners are up for election this year.

Position 2 incumbent Melissa Lindsay switched to the open Position 3 race and faces competition from Jeff Wenholz of Irrigon.

Three candidates are vying for the open Position 2: Mike McNamee of Irrigon, Gus Peterson of Ione and David Sykes of Heppner.

The public can submit questions for the candidates to the Heppner Chamber of Commerce by April 18, 5 p.m. via email to heppnerchamber@gmail.com.

The chamber will provide a Zoom link to those that wish to participate virtually and will broadcast the forum via Facebook Live.

