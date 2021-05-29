MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Cultural Coalition, supported by Oregon’s Cultural Trust Foundation, recently granted 2020 awards made to Morrow County organizations. In addition, it announced it is accepting applications for 2021. The 2020 grant recipients include:
• Inland Northwest Musicians, to assist local musicians in sustaining their ability to continue to provide free concerts to the citizens of Morrow County following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
• Heppner Community Foundation, for collecting, reproducing and displaying historical photographs of ranching, logging, farming and local history in the refurbished historic Gilliam and Bisbee Building.
• Oregon Trail Library District, for efforts in improving access to information and services regarding arts and crafts videos and increasing digital offerings for patrons to access at home.
• Morrow County Historical Society, to help with the costs of printing the Morrow County Chronicles.
Applications for the 2021 cultural-based activities in Morrow County now are being accepted. Projects supported in the past have included art displays, historical library books, cultural entertainment and events, children's activities and musical workshops.
Grants can be awarded for up to 50% of the total project cost. For complete guidelines and application forms, contact Jaylene Papineau at 541-676-5630 or jpapineau@co.morrow.or.us or visit www.co.morrow.or.us/clerk and scroll down to Morrow County Cultural Coalition Information. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 1, 2021. For more information, visit the Oregon Cultural Trust site at www.culturaltrust.org.
The local coalition is seeking volunteers for the committee. Anyone interested in making a donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust or participating on the committee is encouraged to contact Papineau or call Melissa Lindsay at 541-561-0234.
