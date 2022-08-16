HEPPNER — The Morrow County Cultural Coalition, supported by Oregon’s Cultural Trust Foundation, recently
announced grant recipients for its 2022 awards to Morrow County organizations:
Inland Northwest Musicians: to assist local musicians in sustaining their ability to continue to provide free concerts to the citizens of Morrow County following the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions; Heppner Community Foundation: for collecting, reproducing and displaying historical photographs of ranching, logging, farming and local history in the refurbished historic Gilliam and Bisbee Building; Morrow County Historical Society: to help with the costs of printing the Morrow County Chronicles; Lexington May Day Parade & Festival: to help revitalize the town and bring family and friends together; Heppner St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: to help celebrate the Irish heritage of the community; Heppner FFA Chapter: to help students learn to be leaders in their community; Flood Town Books: to host an Irish folk band for St. Patrick’s Day week; and Boardman Park & Recreation District: to help fund their summer programs for youth.
Grant applications for 2023 cultural-based activities in Morrow County are now being accepted. Projects supported in the past have included quilting, art displays, historical library books, cultural entertainment and events, drama and musical workshops, and kids’ activities in the parks and schools.
