HEPPNER — A showcase of Morrow County 4-H/FFA livestock and static projects will proceed August 16-22. 2020, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. At this time, it is not a public event, but will be live-streamed for viewing.
"The 4-H and FFA members in our county have worked hard with their respective projects, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are working diligently to make sure they have the opportunity to show and sell their animals and present their talented works for view," said Morrow County 4-H educator Erin Heideman in a press release. "The Extension Office, FFA advisors, 4-H leaders, fair board and livestock growers association have all contributed in the planning stages of this effort."
A formal exhibition schedule will be distributed once all the moving pieces are in place, but for now, the general plan is to have one-day species shows, similar to a jackpot show. Exhibitors will bring their livestock in the night before, show all day the next day and then go home. Students will also have the opportunity to enter all other 4-H areas including cooking contests, fashion revue, photography, expressive arts and more.
All market livestock projects will be sold through a virtual auction on Saturday, Aug. 22.
For more information, contact Erin Heideman at erin.heideman@oregonstate.edu or 541-676-9642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.