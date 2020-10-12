IRRIGON — A drive-thru flu shot clinic is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the A.C. Houghton Elementary School parking lot, 1105 N. Main Ave.
The Morrow County Health Department will offer shots to everyone who shows up, while supplies last. Attendees don't have to leave their vehicle to get a flu shot, but face masks or other coverings are required; free masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all participants.
For more information, call the Morrow County Health Department at 541-676-5421.
