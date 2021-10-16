MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County is seeking volunteers to represent the Boardman and Ione area on the Morrow County Planning Commission.
Volunteers are appointed to a four-year term ending December 2025. At the end of the term there is the option for reappointment for another four-year term.
The planning commission meets once each month with the option of in-person and remote participation with video technology. The commission holds hearings on a variety of land use applications. It also reviews changes to the county’s subdivision and zoning ordinances and the comprehensive plan. Additionally, the commission guides staff on other long-range planning projects related to land use.
“Being part of the planning commission is a unique opportunity to learn about Oregon’s Land Use Planning Program and influence how it is implemented in Morrow County,” according to a press release from the county.
If you would like to learn more about this volunteer opportunity or the commission, visit Morrow County website, www.co.morrow.or.us, or contact planning staff at 541-922-4624.
If interested in applying, submit a letter of interest to the Morrow County Planning Department, P.O. Box 40, Irrigon, OR 97844, or by email to gnairns@co.morrow.or.us by noon Dec. 3.
The next Morrow County Planning Commission meeting will be on Oct. 26, in Boardman at the Riverfront Center at the Port of Morrow.
