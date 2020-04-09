MORROW COUNTY — Candidates for Morrow County offices in the May election will participate in a virtual forum on Monday, April 20, beginning at 6 p.m. via the Zoom online meeting platform and Facebook Live. All Morrow County residents are encouraged to log into the forum to hear the candidates speak, in order to make informed voting decisions.
Candidates participating in the forum include Joseph Armato, Jim Doherty, Joel Peterson and Michael Sweek, campaigning for Morrow County Commissioner Position 1; Theresa Crawford, Glen Diehl and Kelly Doherty, running for Morrow County Justice of the Peace; and Morrow County Treasurer candidates Sabrina Bailey Cave, Cody High, Jaylene Papineau and Eric Patton. Questions will be asked of every candidate by position or to all candidates, if applicable. Each candidate will be given the same time to respond.
Immediately following the candidates' forum, a discussion will be held about the city of Boardman's GO Bond, Ballot Measure 25-81.
Morrow County residents can submit questions for the candidates through Sunday, April 19 to the Boardman Chamber of Commerce by emailing torrie@boardmanchamber.org, by phone at 541-481-3014, or by text at 541-571-2394; or to the Heppner Chamber of Commerce by email to heppnerchamber@centurytel.net, by phone at 541-676-5536, or by text at 503-970-7226. Submitted questions must reference "Candidates' Forum" in the subject line of emails or texts.
Those wishing to listen in to the Zoom conference on April 20 can sign in before 6 p.m. via the internet at https://zoom.us/j/287416202 and type in Meeting ID 287416202. Those not able to use Zoom can call into the meeting center phone conference option at 541-676-5692 and enter access code 13038#, or visit the Boardman Chamber's Facebook page.
