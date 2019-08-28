HEPPNER — A benefit event is planned for Cindy Greenup.
The Morrow County native is fighting a rare form of breast cancer after being diagnosed in December 2018. Due to debilitating side effects from treatments in January and February, she was unable to return to work. In addition to ongoing treatment in the Tri-Cities, she had to retire from work due to an additional 18 weeks of chemotherapy that began this month.
A benefit dinner and auction is Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner. In addition, tax-deductible donations can be made at any branch of the Bank of Eastern Oregon; payable to Heppner Community Foundation (note “Greenup” in the memo line).
Cindy Ekstrom Greenup grew up in Ione and is married to Bill Greenup. They have three grown sons, Travis, Truitt and Tony, and nine grandchildren. She has worked for the Morrow County School District in Ione, the Farm Service Agency and, most recently, for the Morrow County District Attorney since 2009.
For more information, contact Bobbi Childers of the Heppner Community Foundation at bchilders247@gmail.com or 541-422-7412.
