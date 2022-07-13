UMATLLA — The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District announced it will conduct targeted aerial mosquito control spraying with a twin-engine airplane after sunset on Thursday, July 14, weather permitting.
The application will be scheduled for the following day if the weather causes a cancellation.
According to the district, a total of 5,000 acres will be targeted in the Highway 730 area, between Umatilla and Irrigon. This area includes the South Hill neighborhood and the city of Irrigon.
The district had these suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to mosquitos:
• Get rid of old tires and other containers where water can accumulate and serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
• Flush or replace the water in horse troughs weekly.
• Be sure to flush or add mosquito fish to ornamental ponds.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picardin, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Ensure screen doors and windows are in good repair.
• Report mosquito infestations and dead bird sightings to your local mosquito or vector control district.
For more information or to report mosquito infestations, contact the West Umatilla Mosquito Control District at 541-567-5201 or the North Morrow Vector Control District at 541-481-6082.
