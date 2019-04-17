BOARDMAN — A pair of screenings of “Bumblebee” will help raise money for the Riverside Jr/Sr High School KidWind nationals team.
The SAGE Movie Events are Friday at 7:15 p.m. or Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. The cost is $3 per person. Admission includes free popcorn; also water and concessions are available with cash purchases.
The action/adventure film was released in December 2018. It’s rated PG-13.
For more information, call the SAGE Center at 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
