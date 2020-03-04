MILTON-FREEWATER — The Muddy Frogs Square Dance Club invites people to kick up their heels during modern western square dance and international folk dance lessons.
The classes are offered Sundays from 2-4 p.m. through April 5. They are held at the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth St. The first two sessions are free and then it’s $3 per week.
Merri Anne Huber said dancing offers a fun time, exercise and is a great social activity. The activity is open to everyone and the dress is casual. Those in attendance don’t need to have a partner.
For more information, contact Huber at merrianneh@charter.net or 541-861-9055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.