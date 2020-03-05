MILTON-FREEWATER — Due to concerns about coronavirus, the Muddy Frogs Square Dance Club is postponing its upcoming modern western square dance and international folk dance lessons.
The club hosts lessons and dances at the Milton-Freewater Community Building. For more information, contact Merri Anne Huber at merrianneh@charter.net or 541-861-9055.
