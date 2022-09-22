HERMISTON — A personal connection to a 19-year-old’s brutal murder was a motivating factor in Karen Spears Zacharias’ decision to write “The Murder Gene.”
The award-winning author and former crime beat reporter — including for the East Oregonian — will visit her former hometown during a book tour. The meet-and-greet is Thursday, Sept. 29, 7-8:30 p.m. at The Next Chapter Bookstore, 1000 S. Highway 395, Suite C, Hermiston.
The May 2022 publication chronicles the August 2012 murder of Amyjane Brandhagen in Pendleton. The case went unsolved until Karen Lange was found nearly beaten to death a year later along the Pendleton River Parkway. Police connected Lukah Pobzeb Chang, U.S. Marine Corps deserter, to both crimes through DNA evidence.
A statement in police reports indicated that Chang’s maternal grandfather, Gene Dale Lincoln, spent time in prison for murdering a Michigan woman 40 years prior. The similarities between the brutal actions of grandfather and grandson piqued Zacharias’ interest. She began pondering the question: Is there such a thing as a murder gene?
Zacharias first met Brandhagen as a toddler when writing a newspaper story about her grandmother. She also attended the same church and Bible study group as the teen’s parents.
While some family and friends preferred that certain sordid details were left out, Zacharias said it was important to share the whole story. As a rural journalist, she faced this before — having to write “hard” stories about people she knew.
“We have all the emotions, we just can’t bring those emotions to the page,” she said. “It breaks your heart to see people suffer because of that shared humanity.”
While living in Umatilla County, Zacharias heard talk around town and read comments on social media regarding perceptions about the investigative process. Some people, she said, get caught up in how criminal investigations are portrayed on TV shows. While the book’s purpose wasn’t to defend law enforcement, Zacharias said people just weren’t aware of details that complicated the case.
“But trust me, every time I had to write something about Luke or Amyjane, I thought heavily about what to say,” Zacharias said. “It took me 10 years to write the book.”
Rather than viewing Brandhagen as all good and Chang as all evil, the author sought to understand who they were. As she learned more from people that knew and loved Brandhagen and Chang, Zacharias imagined the friends they might have been had their paths crossed under different circumstances.
Sharing similarities, Zacharias said both were raised in faith-based homes and had mothers who they regarded as over-protective. She described them as “… highly intellectual young people who loved to read and go on adventures. They were imaginative, creative souls. Both were regarded as good-hearted people, always eager to be a help to somebody in need.”
Bookstore co-owner Angela Pursel told Zacharias the book was “flying off the shelf,” prompting several reorders. Also, she said consumers were driving from Pendleton to buy them.
Incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, Chang declined Zacharias’ request for an interview. However, she recently sent him a copy. Public response to the book, Zacharias said, is generally positive. Feedback from law enforcement and other writers lauded the writer’s efforts, particularly in regard to presenting facts.
Longtime investigative journalist Les Zaitz said on the publication’s cover that Zacharias’ attention to detail and careful sourcing makes the book “… a notable addition to the annals of crime reporting.”
For more about the author, visit www.karenzach.com. For book event questions, call 541-667-7080.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.