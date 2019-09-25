WALLA WALLA — A popular family festival that explores how our ancestors made clothing from wool is planned at Kirkman House Museum.
Sheep to Shawl includes demonstrations on lace making, wool carding, dyeing, spinning and weaving of shorn wool. In addition, wheat weaving and knitting on a vintage sock machine also will be featured. The free event is Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 214 N. Colville St., Walla Walla.
The museum also will be open for tours throughout the day. In addition, children can pet lambs, and make a T-shirt during the Accidental Color program from 10 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
Vendors will offer handmade items and textiles, including raw and ready to spin fiber, hand-spun and hand-dyed yarns. Also, a drawing will be held for a hand-woven shawl produced by Susan Swayne. Money raised will help support museum programs.
The Kirkman House Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular admission is $7 per person, up to $25 for a family. For more information, visit www.kirkmanhousemuseum.org or call 509-529-4373.
