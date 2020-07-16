CASCADE LOCKS — Visitors to the Columbia River Gorge and local residents can now take advantage of a discounted museum pass that gives free admission for up to four people at nine regional museums. The $99 pass has a combined value of $300 and is valid through September 2021.
“This is a really convenient and economical way to explore cultural sites of interest along both the Washington and Oregon sides of the Columbia River Gorge,” says Janice Crane, executive director of Cascade Locks Historical Museum and one of the program’s organizers. “It’s also a great way to support local museums rebounding from the recent pandemic closures. Proceeds from the pass will benefit the nine participating museums and help to make up lost revenue as a result of their shutdowns.” Pass holders should check with the museums prior to their visit to confirm open dates and hours.
Participating museums are located from Cascade Locks to Pendleton, and include Cascade Locks Historical Museum (Cascade Locks); Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum (The Dalles); Columbia Gorge Interpretative Center Museum (Stevenson, Washington); History Museum of Hood River County (Hood River); Maryhill Museum of Art (Goldendale, Washington); Tamástslikt Cultural Institute (Pendleton); Two Rivers Heritage Center (Washougal, Washington); Wasco County Courthouse (The Dalles); and Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (Hood River).
The pass can only be purchased online at www.gorgeculture.org/museumspass.
