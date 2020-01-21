WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An upcoming Museum After Hours program at Fort Walla Walla Museum will feature Mike Denny, an author, conservationist and past president of the Blue Mountain Audubon Society.
The program is Thursday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. in the museum’s Grand Hall, 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. There is no admission charge.
Denny has also been involved with the “Secret Life of the Forest” series on the Blue Mountains, which aired on Blue Mountain Television in 2019. He will speak about the early naturalists and collectors who explored and documented the Walla Walla region in the 19th century, including Lewis and Clark, Thomas Nuttall, John Kirk Townsend, David Douglas, John C. Fremont, Charles E. Bendire, and Dr. Lee Raymond Dice.
The museum’s regular hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free to members and kids under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors/students and $9 for general admission. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
