This undated photo shows one of the more than 400 chess sets from the permanent collection at Maryhill Museum of Art, near Goldendale, Washington. The museum, along with nine others throughout the region, is offering the Columbia Gorge Museums Pass for $99.
EASTERN OREGON — A world of art, culture and history along the Columbia River Gorge and beyond just got cheaper with a special pass.
The Columbia Gorge Museums Pass provides entry for up to four people at 10 participating museums — Cascade Locks Historical Museum, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum (The Dalles), History Museum of Hood River County (Hood River), SAGE Center (Boardman), Sherman County Historical Museum (Moro), Tamastslikt Cultural Institute (Mission) and the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (Hood River). And in Washington, Columbia Gorge Interpretative Center Museum (Stevenson), Maryhill Museum of Art (Goldendale) and Two Rivers Heritage Museum (Washougal).
It is valued at over $350 and can be purchased for $99. The pass is good for a one-time visit at each museum and expires on Dec. 31.
For more information about each of the museums or to purchase a pass, visit bit.ly/3NpaTKW. The passes also are available at each museum location.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
