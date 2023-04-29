PENDLETON — As the snow recedes, various fungi will begin returning to the forest floor. Personal-use mushroom picking is free and does not require a permit or payment under legal limits, according to a press release from the United States Forest Service.
Free mushrooms are only available for personal consumption and cannot be sold, bartered or given away.
Under free-use, individuals are authorized to harvest, possess or transport less than 1 gallon of mushrooms in Oregon or less than 5 gallons in Washington. A commercial mushroom permit is required for those who intend to harvest mushrooms to sell, or individuals that plan to harvest, possess or transport more than 1 gallon in Oregon or more than 5 gallons in Washington.
Commercial mushroom picking is prohibited in federal wilderness areas, but mushrooms can be harvested for free use within wilderness areas, up to the legal daily limits identified for each state above.
Commercial mushroom permits cost $2 per day, with a minimum purchase of 10 days ($20), or an annual permit (valid from May 1 through Dec. 31) for $100. An individual must be 18 years or older to purchase a commercial mushroom permit. The Forest Service requires an industrial camping permit if commercial mushroom harvesters and buyers plan to camp overnight on National Forest System lands. Industrial camping permits can be obtained at the local ranger district office or electronically by contacting the forest where the individual plans to harvest. Commercial mushroom harvesters and buyers are prohibited from camping in developed campgrounds.
Maps of camping areas will be provided with the permit and are also available on the national lorests’ websites listed below.
Umatilla National Forest: rb.gy/4xcxg.
Wallowa-Whitman National Forest: rb.gy/elvo4.
Malheur National Forest: rb.gy/23q6k.
Some mushroom hunters are interested in harvesting within past prescribed burn or wildfire areas. Past prescribed burn locations are identified on an interactive prescribed fire map for the Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests. To locate recent wildfires, refer to the National Interagency Fire Center’s interactive wildfire map. The public should be cautious when entering a recently burned area and be aware of increased hazards, particularly snags. Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds. Temporary road and area closures may also still be in effect from last year's wildfires where unsafe conditions, such as hazard trees, are still being mitigated.
With the continued growing interest in harvesting mushrooms from National Forests, proper identification and determination of whether a mushroom is edible crucial and is the responsibility of the picker. Many Forest mushroom varieties are poisonous. There are many guidebooks available to assist with identification. Some Forests offer field guides for sale. Your local library, county extension office and local mycological society are good sources of information. Remember: When in doubt throw it out.
Check with the local ranger district office for updates on road conditions and closures. Some areas on the national forests are not accessible due to mud, snow or snow drifts. In addition, traveling on thawing, saturated and muddy roads can result in resource damage and serious safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared. The Umatilla National Forest’s Motor Vehicle Use Maps display the open and seasonally open road system on the Umatilla National Forest. MVUMs are free and can be picked up at any Umatilla National Forest office or downloaded from the forest website. Cross-country travel is prohibited under the Umatilla National Forest’s travel management plan.
