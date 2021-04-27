WALLOWA COUNTY — The final Tunesmith Night of the season will be livestreamed on several platforms.
Presented by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, the event features Jezebel’s Mother and Wanderlodge. People can view the event Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. on YouTube, the WVMA website and via several social media platforms. People are invited to show support for the program that showcases independent musicians by making an online donation.
Jezebel’s Mother features songwriters Carolyn Lochert and Janis Carper, who blend their talents to form a bluesy-rootsy-lively sound. Each performance is a musical adventure that reveals the bond of best friends — whether they’re belting out blues on a big concert stage or crooning in the corner of a cozy coffeehouse, these two seasoned musicians entertain with soul and style. For more information, visit www.jezebelsmother.com.
Hailing from Portland, Wanderlodge spends most of its time on the road. Forming in 2016, the duo of Matt Cadenelli and Kris Stuart combine their love of classic rock and country with their own tunes, those of other favorite local songwriters, and a taste for the sunny, country rock sounds of Los Angeles and its surrounding canyons. The result is a new West Coast, including their recent recording, “Cypress Mountain Drive.” To learn more about Wanderlodge, visit www.wanderlodge.bandcamp.com.
Formed in 2004, the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance aims to foster the growth of music throughout the Inland Northwest. For more information, contact 541-426-3390, info@wvmusicalliance.org or visit wvmusicalliance.org.
